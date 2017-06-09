Kashmir: Wreath laying ceremony of soldier who lost his life in Naugam infiltration bid

The soldier was killed on Thursday as the army successfully prevented an infiltration bid in Naugam sector in Jammu and Kashmir. (Source: ANI) The soldier was killed on Thursday as the army successfully prevented an infiltration bid in Naugam sector in Jammu and Kashmir. (Source: ANI)

The army on Friday paid tribute to a soldier, who laid down his life during anti-infiltration operation in Naugam sector in Jammu and Kashmir. A wreath laying ceremony was conducted by the army to pay homage to the martyr, news agency ANI reported. The soldier was killed on Thursday as the army successfully prevented an infiltration bid in Naugam sector in Jammu and Kashmir. Three terrorists were killed during the counter-terrorism operation. An army official on Thursday was quoted by PTI as saying: “Alert troops foil another infiltration bid in Naugam sector. Two terrorists have been killed, while one soldier has been martyred”.

As per reports submitted by the army, a total of 38 armed militants have been killed and the Army has been successful in preventing 22 infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir this year.

A total of 59 Army personnel have lost their lives in counter-terror operations in J&K since 2016.

