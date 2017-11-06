Two militants killed in J-K’s Uri, DGP says they were Border Action Team

Two militants were killed on Sunday morning as the Army foiled an infiltration bid in Uri sector of north Kashmir. The Jammu and Kashmir Police chief said a major tragedy has been averted as the militants were part of Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT).

A defence spokesperson said, “Army foiled a major infiltration attempt by the terrorists on night of 04-05 November along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector in Baramulla district. The terrorists, who tried to infiltrate by exploiting difficult terrain conditions along LoC, were intercepted by the alert Army troops on duty close to LoC.”

“The terrorists thereafter resorted to indiscriminate firing and in the ensuing gun battle two terrorists were killed while escaping towards the Line of Control,” said the spokesperson.

The state police, however, said the gunned down militants were part of BAT. “BAT action bid foiled by Army and JKP (J&K Police). Two terrorists killed in Dulanja Uri. No casualty on our side. Possible tragedy averted,” Director General of Police S P Vaid tweeted.

