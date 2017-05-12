Kashmir: Student protests lead to clashes

Srinagar: Students throw stones on Police during a clash in Srinagar on Thursday. (Source: PTI) Srinagar: Students throw stones on Police during a clash in Srinagar on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

A day after Governor N N Vohra’s and state Education Minister Altaf Bukhari’s appeal for calm, protests by students led to clashes in Kashmir on Thursday. Students of Magam Degree College near Srinagar started protesting when they saw an Army vehicle parked inside the campus. The police arrived and used tear smoke shells. The students alleged that policemen barged into classrooms and arrested six students.

Officials said the Army had organised a cycle race at 6 am on the campus, much before classes were to begin. “They (Army) had already packed up. There was only one Army vehicle when the students started to arrive. They threw stones at the vehicle. One jawan lost his teeth,” Aftab Ahmad, SHO of Magam police station, told The Indian Express. Two outsiders who had mingled with the students were arrested, he added.

Students of Higher Secondary School, Dooru, also protested over the alleged beating of students by the Army at Verinag. Witnesses said the students threw stones at the Armymen and were beaten up by them. In north Kashmir’s Sopore town, students of Boys’ Higher Secondary School threw stones at policemen deployed at their gate, leading to a clash. Another clash was reported in Kupwara’s Langate area.

