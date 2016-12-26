Kashmir unrest: Review cases against youth not involved in ‘serious crime’, says CM Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday directed state officials to review cases against youth who were not involved in any “serious offence” during the recent unrest in the Valley or “were too young”. Mehbooba made these remarks while chairing a high-level meeting in her constituency, Anantnag. “The CM said that though not many youth are now in custody, a lenient view may be taken of youth who were either not involved in any serious offence or were too young,’’ a spokesman said.

The Valley witnessed violent protests after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani during an encounter with security forces on July 8. Though many top separatist leaders have been released, several youths involved in cases of stone-pelting in the Valley are still in custody.

The spokesman said Mehbooba’s directions came at the meeting called to review the pace of development work in south Kashmir. Apart from her Cabinet colleagues, many senior officers from police and civil administration were present at the meeting.

Mehbooba told the officials to be responsive to the needs of people in the Valley in winter, particularly in sectors like power and water supply, firewood and fuel, and ration supply. The spokesman added that the CM also asked the engineers of Power Development Department to rationalise their resources to address complaints of frequent power cuts during winters.

“The Chief Minister asked the officers of other departments to be available to address the grievances of people during winters and take urgent steps,” the spokesman said. The CM directed the officers to maintain the tempo of developmental work and double their efforts to make up for the lost time. Mehbooba also distributed 19 scooties among girl students in Anantnag district.

The officers, meanwhile, briefed the CM about the developmental projects under way in the district.

The gathering was informed that work on several key development projects in the district was apace, including a 300-bed district hospital, trauma hospital at Bijbehara, degree colleges at Kokernag and Uttersoo, Pushwara bridge, polytechnic college at Larkipora, besides eight major bridges in various stages of completion.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated a meeting hall in the Dak Bungalow complex.