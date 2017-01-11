Kashmir unrest: Govt orders setting up of SITs to probe deaths

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered setting up of Special Investigating Teams (SITs) into the deaths of civilians as well as the involvement of police personnel during the five-month-long unrest in the Valley last year, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti told the Assembly on Wednesday.

Watch what else is making news:

The Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs) have been directed to constitute district-level probe teams headed by the DySPs Headquarters, respectively, to carry out time-bound investigations in all cases of deaths of civilians and the involvement of police personnel, she said in a written reply to a question.

The DIG (South Kashmir) has been directed to constitute an SIT headed by Additional SP for carrying out a time-bound probe in a case registered in Police Station Pampore, she said. The Chief Minister said the DIG (Central Kashmir) has also been directed to constitute an SIT headed by SP (South Srinagar) for carrying out a time-bound probe into another case registered in Police Station Karan Nagar.

As per reports, 76 civilians and two policemen lost their lives during the 5-month unrest that began in July after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter. Mehbooba had on Monday announced in the Assembly the decision to set up the SITs in response to the opposition demand for a judicial probe into the deaths that took place during mob control by security forces.

“I want to tell you, we will constitute Special Investigation Teams (SIT) at district-level which will have to give time-bound reports. And if there is a need for anything further, we will go ahead,” Mehbooba had said. 2,690 cases had been registered in connection with stone pelting incidents, 16 cases in weapon looting and snatching in Kashmir and 463 people had been detained under the PSA, the government had said earlier.

The Chief Minister said six people had lost vision in their both eyes whereas 20 others were left with a damaged eye during the unrest. Over 100 people had an eye injury. “Over 4,500 personnel of police and security forces were also injured while safeguarding the life and property of the people,” Mehbooba said.