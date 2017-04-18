Kashmir University, colleges remain shut after yesterday’s violence

A Kashmiri student runs for cover as police use rubber bullets and tear smoke shell to disperse them as they clash in Srinagar, April 17, 2017. (Source: AP) A Kashmiri student runs for cover as police use rubber bullets and tear smoke shell to disperse them as they clash in Srinagar, April 17, 2017. (Source: AP)

The Kashmir University and colleges across the valley remained closed today and will continue to be shut tomorrow on government orders in the wake of widespread violence by the students yesterday. These educational institutions were closed on the orders of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Khan, as a precautionary measure to prevent further protests, officials said. “According to the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, teaching work in all colleges of Kashmir division shall remain suspended on April 19 (Wednesday) as a precautionary measure,” an official spokesman said.

Higher secondary schools in South Kashmir’s Shopian district will also remain closed tomorrow, the spokesman said. A spokesman of Kashmir University said the class work in the varsity shall remain suspended tomorrow as well. Students of many of these institutions had yesterday staged protests against the alleged high handedness of security forces against students of Degree College, Pulwama, on Saturday.

The clashes yesterday had left injured several dozen students and five police personnel.

Meanwhile, All Jammu and Kashmir Students Union (AJKSU) said it will continue its protests despite closure of educational institutions by the government.

“AJKSU today held peaceful protests in many places including Kashmir University (KU) and Banihal (on Srinagar-Jammu national highway)… AJKSU is going to hold peaceful protests in the coming days as well, until the genuine demands of the students are not fulfilled,” the union said in a statement here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now