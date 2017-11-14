Kashmir: Two militants killed in encounter

Two militants were killed in an encounter in north Kashmir’s Zachaldara village. The encounter began on Monday evening.

Officials said that troops of Rashtriya Rifles along with Special Operation Group were patrolling Zachaldara area when militants fired on the forces. The security personnel retaliated, resulting in the encounter in which two militants were killed. The identity of the militants is being ascertained. A police spokesman confirmed the death of two militants and added that the operation was still under way.

Officials said the militants could be foreigners. The area where the encounter took place is close to forests, which the militants are using as a transit point.

