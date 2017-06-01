Kashmir encounter: Two militants killed in Sopore

The militants reportedly holed up in a house in Sopore opened fire on the forces triggering the gun-battle. The militants reportedly holed up in a house in Sopore opened fire on the forces triggering the gun-battle.

Two militants were killed in an encounter in the Nathi Pora area of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir early Thursday morning. An Army official said operations are still continuing in the area. The militants were reportedly holed up in a house in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. According to PTI, security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district at around 3:30 am after receiving information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. The militants reportedly opened fire on the forces triggering the gun-battle.

The encounter comes barely a week after Sabzar Bhatt, Burhan Wani’s successor was gunned down and six other militants were killed in a separate incident.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

