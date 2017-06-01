Latest News
  • Kashmir encounter: Two militants killed in Sopore

Kashmir encounter: Two militants killed in Sopore

Kashmir encounter: Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in north Kashmir's Baramulla district at around 3:30 am today after receiving information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 1, 2017 8:21 am
kashmir encounter, kashmir militants killed, sopore, sopore encounter, baramulla encounter The militants reportedly holed up in a house in Sopore opened fire on the forces triggering the gun-battle.

Two militants were killed in an encounter in the Nathi Pora area of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir early Thursday morning. An Army official said operations are still continuing in the area. The militants were reportedly holed up in a house in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. According to PTI, security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district at around 3:30 am after receiving information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. The militants reportedly opened fire on the forces triggering the gun-battle.

The encounter comes barely a week after Sabzar Bhatt, Burhan Wani’s successor was gunned down and six other militants were killed in a separate incident.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

  1. G
    George Cruz
    Jun 1, 2017 at 8:26 am
    Are these brainwashed Kashmir militants who probably hold PhD or B.Tech degrees, become victims of 7th century Islamic ideologies of Jihad/Sharia, and resort to terror/kil .
    Reply
    1. L
      l s
      Jun 1, 2017 at 8:08 am
      Terrorists and militants note there is a shortage of angels in HELL. Leave away 7 angels for each terrorist killed, not even one is available. ALL SOLD OUT. Try after 100 years. O K .
      Reply

