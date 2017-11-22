Kashmir: Three militants, one soldier killed in separate encounters

Three foreign militants were killed in an encounter in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday. In a separate encounter in the same district, an Army jawan was killed.

On Tuesday morning, the Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group of J&K police launched an operation at Khare Mollah locality in Magam village on the basis of inputs about militants in the area.

However, as the security personnel were setting up a cordon, the militants opened fire and a gunfight followed. Three militants, believed to be foreigners associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, were killed in the encounter.

J&K DGP S P Vaid confirmed the killing of three militants.

Separately, the Army and police launched a joint operation in the forests of Zirhama, 11 km from Kupwara town.

Since the operation took place in forest area, para commandos were also pressed into action. Officials said they had information about presence of three or four militants in the area.

One soldier was killed in the operation and two others injured, said an Army spokesperson, adding that the operation was still on.

