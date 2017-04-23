The army view: Summer will be very hot if we don’t bring down temperatures

Army feels forces have been unable to devise a strategy to deal with stonepelters. Army feels forces have been unable to devise a strategy to deal with stonepelters.

As far as public protests go, Kashmir has never had two consecutive bad summers. But 2017 could be an exception,” says a senior Army official from Kashmir. Following the death of Burhan Wani, the street protests in Kashmir Valley last year were some of the worst seen in recent history.

Although it is only the month of April, the Army is seeing higher intensity of terrorist action in the Valley. Till April 16 last year, there were only six ‘terrorist initiated incidents’ — a metric the Army uses to quantify terrorist action — but the number has risen to 17 in the same period this year. The Army has already killed 38 terrorists in the state so far, eight on the Line of Control (LoC) and the rest in Kashmir Valley. In its recent analysis, Jammu and Kashmir’s Multi-Agency Centre has informed the security forces that the number of militants in the Valley will be higher than the previous year. This also includes the enhanced rate of recruitment of locals into militancy. While almost 100 local youth had joined the militancy last year, 13 local Kashmiris have been recruited as militants by the Hizbul Mujahideen so far.

“If we can cut down recruitment of local militants and keep infiltration under check, we will be able to bring down the level of violence,” a senior Army official from Kashmir explained.

While lowering the level of violence is top on its priority list, there are other pressing concerns which force the Army hierarchy to concede the situation looks “rather bleak”.

Top-most among those concerns are the ongoing street protests and agitations by the youth. The situation, officials say, is so volatile that any news — true or false — can become a trigger to bring hordes of young men on to the streets. The security forces have no control over these triggers and in the world of WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram — besides Facebook and Twitter — it is impossible to control the sudden flow of such news.

More worryingly, the Army feels the security forces have been unable to devise a successful strategy to deal with stonepelters. The Army increasingly finds itself hampered by stonepelters the moment it starts an encounter with terrorists, or when it is returning after an operation. To overcome this problem, the Army is now actively coordinating with the central armed police forces (CAPF) and the Jammu & Kashmir Police.

“Gone are the days when operations would be done by the Army secretively and totally on its own. One of the fallouts of the current situation has been that there is now a lot of cooperation between the CAPF, the JKP and the Army,” a security official said.

The Army’s other major concern is the recent trend of terrorists targeting civilians, whether it be a lawyer, or a former counterinsurgent or a shopkeeper. “Is it an attempt to revive the militancy to an era of the early 1990s when such incidents against civilians were a regular feature? We don’t know for sure but we have to carefully watch if this trend picks up,” an army official warned.

The Army’s hierarchy in Kashmir understands that the state has to find a way to engage the youth. This is a task that has to be performed by the politicians and it will not be easy. The bigger worry, officials feel, is the lack of imagination which is reinforcing the narrative that the conflict in the state is “Kashmiris versus the Army”. It is a narrative the Army is keen to move away from.

The Army believes that people are the centre of gravity of its counterinsurgency campaign and everything has to be done to win them over. But it will need political outreach, which is currently missing, failing which the army will be left to fill the vacuum.

While politicians talk of long-term solutions, the Army is looking only at the next six months. And for good reason. A senior Army official explained, “As of now, there is a need to bring the violence level down and restore calm so that routine processes of governance and administration can take place. Forget long-term solutions, we need immediate steps. The summer is going to be very hot, if we don’t bring the temperature down.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now