Kashmir: Militant arrested after security forces foil bank robbery bid in Anantnag

A militant was arrested on Friday after security forces foiled a bank robbery bid in Anantnag district of Kashmir, news agency PTI reported. Two militants opened fire after entering the Jammu and Kashmir Bank. A CRPF head constable sustained bullet injury in his right hand while the other militant, who was carrying a weapon, escaped from the spot.

The militants entered the Tehsil office premises in Mehandi Kadal in Anantnag.

This comes a day after heavily armed militants sneaked into an artillery camp after snipping perimeter wire fences and opened fire that killed three Army personnel including a Captain and injured five others in Kupwara. Two militants were gunned down by troops while a third slipped away, leaving behind his weapon.

First Published on: April 28, 2017 3:01 pm

