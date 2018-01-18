Kashmir terror funding case: NIA files chargesheet against Hafiz Saeed, 11 others

A masked Kashmiri protester throws stones at paramilitary soldiers during a protest in Srinagar . (file/AP Photo/Dar Yasin) A masked Kashmiri protester throws stones at paramilitary soldiers during a protest in Srinagar . (file/AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

A chargesheet naming 12 people, including Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafeez Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen head Syed Salahuddin, has been filed by the National Investigation Agency Thursday in connection with a case related to the alleged funding of terror activities in Kashmir.

The NIA filed the 1,279-page chargesheet before a designated court in New Delhi and sought permission to continue its probe, PTI reported. Saeed and Salahuddin have been accused by the NIA of fomenting trouble and transferring money through hawala networks to the Valley.

Earlier in an FIR, NIA named Saeed as an accused, besides organisations such as the Hurriyat Conference (factions led by Geelani and Mirwaiz Farooq), Hizbul Mujahideen and Dukhtaran-e-Milat. The NIA also recorded confessional statements on the flow of money, especially from Pakistan, from four people accused in a case related to the funding of “terror activities” in Kashmir.

Till date, 10 people have been arrested in connection with the case and their judicial custody ended today. The prosecuting agency, under the anti-terror law, has to file a chargesheet within six months, failing which the accused is eligible for bail.

The NIA said it gathered substantial material and technical evidence during the probe. They said 60 locations were raided and 950 incriminating documents seized.

The arrested include Altaf Ahmad Shah alias Altaf Fantoosh, son-in-law of Syed Ali Shah Geelani; spokesperson of Mirwaiz Umer Farooq-led moderate Hurriyat Conference Shahid- ul-Islam; spokesperson of the Geelani-led faction of Hurriyat Ayaz Akbar and separatists Nayeem Khan, Bashir Bhat alias Peer Saifullah and Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal..

Former JKLF militant Bitta Karate, photo journalist Kamran Yusuf and Javed Ahmed Bhat have also been named in the chargesheet.

The case dates back to 2016 when violent protests rocked the Valley after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter.

With PTI inputs

