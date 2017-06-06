Jammu & Kashmir: Student killed in clash between stone-pelters and forces

FILE PHOTO: protester throws rocks at policemen in Srinagar, Kashmir, May 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin, file) FILE PHOTO: protester throws rocks at policemen in Srinagar, Kashmir, May 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin, file)

A student was killed and 10 other civilians were injured Tuesday in a clash between a stone-pelting mob and security forces in Kashmir’s Shopian district during a cordon-and-search operation, police said.

Tuesday evening, the security forces launched the cordon-and-search operation in Ganowpora area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. However, the local residents pelted stones at the security forces who fired tear smoke shells to chase them away, the official said.

Later, the stone-pelting intensified and the security forces had to open fire to disperse them, the official said. In the clash, a student identified as Adil Farooq died and 10 other civilians were injured, the official said.

