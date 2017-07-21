Youth killed in firing by security forces during stone-pelting in Kashmir’s Budgam

(Source: Google maps) (Source: Google maps)

An 18-year-old boy was killed and another person was injured in an alleged firing by security forces on Friday in Kashmir, PTI reported citing police. The incident occurred during stone-pelting in Beerwah area of Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The police official added that the soldiers allegedly opened fire in order to chase away a group of people that had begun pelting stones on vehicles of 53 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army.

Tanveer Ahmad Wani is said to have succumbed to his injuries, while the other injured has been hospitalised. The situation in Beerwah town and adjoining areas is said to be tense following the firing.

The incident comes days after the Ministry of Home Affairs, in a written statement, informed the Rajya Sabha that the incidents of stone-pelting that had taken the Valley by a storm in 2016 had reduced in 2017. It said 664 cases of stone pelting were recorded this year as against 2,808 cases in 2016. About 8,932 people were injured and 85 people had lost their lives due to the violence inflicted by stone pelting in 2016.

