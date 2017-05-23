Kashmir situation critical, award to Major Gogoi can escalate tension: Sharad Yadav

JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav (Source: Twitter/ANI_news) JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav (Source: Twitter/ANI_news)

JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav on Tuesday said the decision to award Army officer Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi, who tied a Kashmiri man to the bonnet of his jeep and took him around to deter stone pelting at his troops and election staff, will lead to escalation of tension in the Valley, news agency ANI reported. Major Gogoi was awarded a commendation certificate by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat “for sustained efforts on counter-insurgency”.

“Even before the probe in the case is complete, such an act by the government will further aggravate Kashmir situation,” Yadav said. He also said the situation in Kashmir is critical and such steps could have been taken after the probe was complete.

The Chief of Army’s Staff Commendation Card was awarded to Major Gogoi after a court of inquiry hearing his case pronounced him not guilty, sources said. The court reportedly said that his action was justified seeing the circumstances and the findings will be made public in days. However, the documents and testimony used were unlikely to be released.

Meanwhile, the J&K Police is conducting a separate criminal investigation, although under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act the police cannot prosecute a military personnel without the Union Government’s consent.

The senior JD(U) leader has been trying to organise a conference on Kashmir with the support of the opposition parties. He met Yashwant Sinha who had been a part of a non-government delegation that had visited Kashmir, while also talking to the Congress and the Left parties to hold a national conference on the situation in the valley.

