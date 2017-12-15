Kashmir shivers in intense cold, Kargil records minus 10.2 degrees Celsius

The night temperature dipped at most places in the Kashmir division (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi/File) The night temperature dipped at most places in the Kashmir division (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi/File)

The Kashmir region shivered under intense cold conditions with the ski resort of Gulmarg recording the coldest December night in a decade at minus 10 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature dipped at most places in the Kashmir division. Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 10 degrees Celsius, an official of the Meteorological department said. He said it was the coldest December night in the last 10 years in the town, which had recorded a low of minus 10.1 degrees Celsius on the night of December 15, 2007.

Kargil was the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 10.2 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman said Pahalgam, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, registered a minimum of minus 7.1 degrees Celsius.

It was the lowest night temperature of the season in Pahalgam and the coldest December night in the last two years.

It said Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 0.1 degree Celsius last night.

The mercury in Qazigund in south Kashmir settled at minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag town recorded a minimum of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir had a low of minus 1.1 degrees Celsius, the official said.

He said Leh town in the Ladakh region quivered at minus 5.7 degrees Celsius.

According to the local MeT office, mainly dry weather will prevail in the state over the next few days.

