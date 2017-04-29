Separatists playing politics over dead bodies, alleges Ram Madhav

BJP leader Ram Madhav. (Source: File Photo) BJP leader Ram Madhav. (Source: File Photo)

BJP leader Ram Madhav on Saturday attacked separatist leaders in Kashmir accusing them of playing politics of sentiment over dead bodies and said that the Centre had made it clear that it would not hold talks with them. “Separatists have only one motto – one dead body a day, so that they can play sentimental politics over the dead bodies. They use the people of the Valley as guinea pigs in their reprehensible politics of violence and separatism,” the BJP General Secretary alleged in a post on Facebook.

He said the security forces and the government on the other hand try their best to ensure that the ill intentions of separatists do not succeed. It is a difficult job being executed with commendable sincerity by the government and the security forces, he said.

Madhav, who is considered to be the BJP’s pointsman for Kashmir said the Centre had told the Supreme Court yesterday that there is no plan to hold any talks with separatists and those not loyal to India.

He said the Supreme Court too had taken a strong stand while hearing a petition which demanded that the use of pellet guns be barred by emphasising that stone pelting and street violence had to be stopped.

“The stand of the SC judges including Chief Justice of India (CJI) is commendable and I am sure patriotic people in the country including those in the Valley welcome this position of Court,” the senior BJP leader said in his post.

He said that the forces have very few pellet guns and use them in rare situations only and they are deemed less lethal than the normal guns.

The BJP leader said that the Government of India’s stand is to tackle militants and their sponsors with utmost toughness and stone-pelters with deftness so that violence is firmly put down but care is taken to prevent loss of life.

