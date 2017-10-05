Kashmir separatists call for mass protest on October 14

Syed Ali Shah Geelani (File Photo) Syed Ali Shah Geelani (File Photo)

The separatists in Kashmir on Thursday called for a mass public meeting on October 14 at TRC Ground in Srinagar to protest against various issues including braid chopping and alleged assault on the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. “The joint resistance camp led by Syed Ali Geelani, Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik decided to call a state-level public meeting in TRC Polo View on October 14,” the separatists said in a statement.

Calling for mass participation, they said people have been asked to register protest against “incessant incidents of braid chopping, attempts at altering and changing history, culture, heritage and Muslim majority status of the state by authorities in New Delhi”.

They said the braid chopping incidents are an attack on dignity and a “war weapon against women folk”. Asking people to stand against these acts, they said it was decided to resent and resist against those elements including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh for “their shameful and provocative statements”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App