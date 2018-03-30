J&K: Syed Ali Shah Geelani released from house detention after five years, offers Friday prayers at nearby mosque

Senior separatist leader and Hardline Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani (in the mask) coming out of a mosque after offering Friday prayers in Srinagar. (Express Photo by S huaib Masoodi ) Senior separatist leader and Hardline Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani (in the mask) coming out of a mosque after offering Friday prayers in Srinagar. (Express Photo by S

A fortnight after he resigned as the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, aged separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani was released on Friday from house detention after over five years of continuous detention. Geelani was allowed to move out of his residence and offer Friday prayers at a local mosque.

Soon after his release, Geelani and his close aide Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai – who recently took over as Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat replacing Geelani – went to the local masjid at his Hyderpora residence to offer prayers. As news about Geelani’s presence spread, hundreds of people visited the mosque where he addressed them.

“We will work out a strategy after thorough consultations,” Geelani said addressing the people at Jamia Masjid Hyderpora.

A local newspaper on Friday quoted Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid as saying that separatist leadership including Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik are free to carry out their political and social activities. The DGP, however, said they should not indulge in creating law and order problems or make anti-national speeches.

Geelani was under continuous house detention in his Hyderpora residence for more than five years. During these five years, he was freed only when he visited New Delhi during winters. In 2013, the then Omar Abdullah-led government released Geelani, from house detention, for a month. As Geelani addressed several massive political rallies across Kashmir during that period, he was again put under house detention.

