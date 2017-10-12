Kashmir: Separatist leader Asiya Andrabi in Beti Bachao event banner

Separatist leader Asiya Andrabi (top row second from right) features in a ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign poster in J-K. Separatist leader Asiya Andrabi (top row second from right) features in a ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign poster in J-K.

A picture of Dukhtaran-e-Millat separatist leader Asiya Andrabi popped up on the banner of a Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign in south Kashmir’s Kokernag area on Wednesday.

The event, meant to promote the central scheme, had photographs of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Mother Teresa and Lata Mangeshker, among others, on the banner as well as Andrabi.

The event was organised by the tourism department. The banners were the responsibility of the child development project officer, ICDS project, in Breng. But when asked about how Andrabi’s picture came to be used, child development project officer Shameema Akhtar said the event was arranged by the tourism department so she did not know how the picture of Andrabi appeared. “I do not know who prepared the banner. It was a mischief and our department had no role in it. When I saw the banner, I tore it down,” Akhtar said.

The BJP demanded action against officials who put up the picture of Andrabi on the banner. BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi demanded an inquiry.

“The BJP demands strict action against those persons involved into this and suspend the officials immediately involved in this,” Sethi said.

