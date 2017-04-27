Kashmir: Separatist leader Asiya Andrabi reportedly arrested by police

Asiya Andrabi was married to Ashiq Hussain Faktoo, one of the founders of Hizbul Mujahideen in 1990. (File) Asiya Andrabi was married to Ashiq Hussain Faktoo, one of the founders of Hizbul Mujahideen in 1990. (File)

Separatist leader Asiya Andrabi, founder and leader of Dukhtaran-e-Millat (Daughters of the Faith), was arrested on Wednesday night, news agency PTI has confirmed, citing sources. She has been arrested under the Public Safety Act. Andrabi has been seen as an Islamic extremist. She was earlier arrested in 2015 for hoisting the Pakistan national flag and singing the country’s national anthem on August 14, its independence day.

She was married to Ashiq Hussain Faktoo, one of the founders of Hizbul Mujahideen, in 1990.

