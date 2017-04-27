Kashmir: Separatist leader Asiya Andrabi reportedly arrested by police

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 27, 2017 10:28 am
Separatist leader Asiya Andrabi, founder and leader of Dukhtaran-e-Millat (Daughters of the Faith), was arrested on Wednesday night, news agency PTI has confirmed, citing sources. She has been arrested under the Public Safety Act. Andrabi has been seen as an Islamic extremist. She was earlier arrested in 2015 for hoisting the Pakistan national flag and singing the country’s national anthem on August 14, its independence day.
She was married to Ashiq Hussain Faktoo, one of the founders of Hizbul Mujahideen, in 1990.
More details are awaited.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App nowFirst Published on: April 27, 2017 9:38 am
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
- Apr 27, 2017 at 10:45 amWhy are we wasting time and efforts behind this ? She should be raped and shot in the head. The fundamentalist is gaining ground because we are sympathetic with her. She should be pelted with stones in a pit and buried in the same. She is playing with the lives of kashmiris and hindus and is being supported by the money hungry hurriyat and is being used as a pawn by Unpak. And kashimirs are licking her pu@@. There is no need to waste exchequers time and efforts to make this devil more importantReply
- Apr 27, 2017 at 10:42 amThese terros need to be killed and not arrested.Need to take a few lessons from America in this regardReply
- Apr 27, 2017 at 10:27 amShe deserves to be thrown out of India to stan from where she belongs toReply
- Apr 27, 2017 at 10:19 amBreak her spects, tear her niqab abaya and sodomize herReply
- Apr 27, 2017 at 10:05 amDela step. She should have been sent out if country.Reply
- Apr 27, 2017 at 9:52 amShe should be kept in Jail for ever for spoiling the future generations of Kashmir !! JSReply
- Apr 27, 2017 at 10:10 amDon't spend money on her in jail.. send to other state/out of countryReply
- Load More Comments