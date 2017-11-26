Kashmir sees sub-zero temperatures as Jammu shivers at 7.7 degrees

The night temperature across the Kashmir Valley, except in Kokernag, settled below freezing point on Saturday night. (File Photo) The night temperature across the Kashmir Valley, except in Kokernag, settled below freezing point on Saturday night. (File Photo)

Sub-zero temperatures were recorded at most places in Kashmir even as the weatherman predicted light rain or snowfall at isolated places in the state over the next two days.

The night temperature across the Kashmir Valley, except in Kokernag, settled below freezing point on Saturday night, an official of the Meteorological department said. Cold conditions swept the Jammu region too, with Banihal registering a low of 3.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The official said the mercury in Jammu fell to 7.7 degrees Celsius on Friday, the lowest so far in November this season. Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.2 degrees while the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir had a low of minus 3.6 degrees, the official said.

The mercury in Qazigund and Kokernag towns in south Kashmir settled at a low of minus 0.4 degees and 1.8 degrees respectively, he said. Kupwara town in north Kashmir gauged a low of minus 1.5 degrees while Leh, in the Ladakh region, recorded a low of minus 10.6 degrees Celsius, the official said.

The minimum temperature in the nearby Kargil town settled at a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, the official said. The MeT office has forecast mainly dry weather for Sunday and Monday. However, light rain or snowfall is likely at isolated places in the state over the next two days.

The minimum temperature in Jammu was 9.6 degrees Celsius. The mercury in Banihal, the gateway town to the Jammu region, recorded a drop of 2.3 degrees in the night and the temperature settled at 3.7 degrees Celsius.

The nearby Batote town recorded a low of 6.4 degrees, while Katra town, which serves as the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine, recorded a low of 9.7 degrees, the official said.

