Rajnath Singh to hold inter-ministerial meeting on Rs 80,000 cr development package for package

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh will today hold a meeting with the inter-ministerial team to review implementation of development package for Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, in November 2015, announced a package of Rs. 80,000 crore. So far, Rs. 17,000 crore have been released to the state government by the Centre. Representatives from 15 ministries and departments are likely to be in attendance at the meeting today.

The meeting comes after a spew of incidents of violence in the Valley. Students have been protesting against the armed forces, wherein some have lost their lives in clashes with the security personnel. Singh could also take up a review of the security condition in the state.

Separately, a terror attack early Thursday morning on an Army camp in Kupwara led to the death of three army personnel including an officer. Two terrorists were killed in the attack. With the setting in of summer, infiltrations along the LoC are likely to increase consequently leading to a possible increase in the number of attacks on armed forces in Kashmir.

The Centre has also earmarked an amount of Rs 4,900 crore to develop healthcare facilities in the state. Both, Jammu and Srinagar, could soon see new AIIMS institutes. The government is also looking at increasing as well as bettering the existing hospitals and health centres in the state.

First Published on: April 27, 2017 11:06 am

