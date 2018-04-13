Kashmir problem can be sorted through talks, not gun: J&K DGP

“I personally feel gun is not the solution, every party concerned, including even our neighbour, should sit together and talk it out. Violence is not the solution,” says DGP SP Vaid. “I personally feel gun is not the solution, every party concerned, including even our neighbour, should sit together and talk it out. Violence is not the solution,” says DGP SP Vaid.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP S P Vaid on Thursday said that the gun is not the solution to Kashmir problem, and the problem can only be sorted out through talks, including with Pakistan. The DGP was answering questions in a live chat on Twitter. “I wish the Kashmir problem was so simple that I could answer in one reply. So many players have been working for decades to find out solution for Kashmir. It is not so simplistic,” he said in response to a question on whether he had a solution for the Kashmir problem in mind.

“Only thing, I personally feel gun is not the solution. Let every party concerned including even our neighbour… the only way out is to sit together and talk it out and sort out. Gun is not the solution, violence is not the solution.”

Vaid said he was “pained” by the civilian killings in the Valley, but reiterated that protesters have “no business” to be at encounter sites. “Let me tell you no citizen of India would like any civilian killing. We have been repeatedly requesting people not to come near the encounter sites,” he said to a question. “…Our effort is not a single civilian should get hurt. But they have no business to be there.”

To a question about the role of national media in flaring up the situation in the Valley, Vaid said: “I agree. National media is not playing a very constructive role. We have been counselling them that discussion on national media, even on local media, should be that it doesn’t hurt the sentiments of Kashmiri people.”

About the presence of ISIS in Kashmir, the DGP said he wishes the global terror outfit “doesn’t come here”.

Asked why police failed to act against erring Army personnel, Vaid referred to AFSPA. “… Before starting any criminal proceedings the sanction of the Government of India is required,” he said. “J&K Police, since 90s, have many registered cases where such incidents have happened and come to our notice and we have been taking up with the government.”

Asked why the Kathua rape-murder case is not being handed to the CBI, he said, “If we can fight terrorism, if we can fight stone pelters, why can’t J&K Police do its job in professional investigations.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App