Police constable dies while on duty, heart attack suspected

A police constable died apparently due to heart attack while on duty on Monday in Anantnag district of south Kashmir, police said. Constable Zahoor Ahmad Baba, a resident of Tailbal area of Srinagar, was on law-and-order duty at busy Khanabal Chowk, 55 km from Srinagar, when he fell unconscious, a police spokesperson said.

The constable was rushed to nearby district hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors, he said.

His body was taken to district police lines where a wreath laying ceremony was held which was attended by senior police and CRPF officers and jawans, the spokesperson said.

The body has been handed over to his family for last rites, he said.