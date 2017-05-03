Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Mankote area of Poonch

This is the second ceasefire violation by Pakistan in less than 48 hours. This is the second ceasefire violation by Pakistan in less than 48 hours.

Pakistan early Wednesday morning violated the ceasefire in Mankote area of Mendhar, news agency ANI reported. Intermittent firing is still continuing. This is the second ceasefire violation by Pakistan in less than 48 hours.

On Monday, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Krishnagati area and personnel of their BAT mutilated the bodies of two Indian security personnel – a junior commissioned officer of the army and a BSF head constable on this side of the LoC, following which India lodged strong protest with Pakistan, vowing to retaliate at a time and place of its choosing.

On Tuesday, Lt General A K Bhatt, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), spoke to his Pakistani counterpart and “expressed grave concern about the incident”. In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said, “The Pakistani DGMO was also apprised that while undertaking this dastardly act, full fire support was provided by Pakistani Army post located in vicinity of the incident site.”

Meanwhile, in a statement, Pakistan Army said the “Indian counterpart was told that there has been no CFV (ceasefire violation) or crossing of Line of Control by Pakistani troops from Pakistan side nor mutilation of Indian soldiers’ bodies.” This, after local-level talks between commanders of the two countries took place.

The statement added, “Pakistan remains fully committed to maintain peace and tranquility along the LoC and expect same from other side and hope prudence is exercised and no steps are taken that may lead to vitiating of environment and affect peace along LoC.”

