Kashmir: One militant killed, gunfight on

An Army spokesperson said the encounter is underway and one militant has been killed so far. A senior police officer said, “There was information about the presence of three to four militants in the forest area. Since this area is part of a dense forest, forces are moving cautiously.’’

Written by Mir Ehsan | Srinagar | Published:August 23, 2017 4:45 am
Kashmir, Kupwara Encounter, Kashmir Encounter, Kupwara, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Officials said at least three militants could be hiding in the area, which is part of Hafrada forest that is used by militants to get in infiltrators (Source: google Maps)
One militant has been killed in an ongoing gunbattle in a forest in Higinkote in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, close to the LoC. Officials said at least three militants could be hiding in the area, which is part of Hafrada forest that is used by militants to get in infiltrators. They said Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operation Group of J&K police launched an operation after they spotted militants in the forest area.

