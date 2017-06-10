Jammu and Kashmir: One militant killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Gurez sector

Adding that four infiltration attempts from across the LoC were foiled in the last three days, the army said that seven infiltrators had been killed. (Source: Google Maps) Adding that four infiltration attempts from across the LoC were foiled in the last three days, the army said that seven infiltrators had been killed. (Source: Google Maps)

One militant was killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gurez Sector on Saturday, reported PTI. A weapon has been recovered from the militant so far. The operation is still underway. More details awaited.

On Friday, the Army killed five infiltrators on the LoC in Uri sector. Two soldiers were injured in the operation that began three days ago. Adding that four infiltration attempts from across the LoC were foiled in the last three days, the army said that seven infiltrators had been killed. Also read | J&K: Five infiltrators killed, two soldiers injured in Uri, says Army. Click here.

Since January, 22 infiltration attempts have been foiled and 34 armed intruders killed in different sectors near the LoC. Despite the latest surveillance equipment and three-tier security, intelligence reports state that some groups comprising foreign militants have managed to enter into the Valley through north Kashmir. Official estimates suggest that 25 to 35 militants have managed to reach their bases in north Kashmir. Army has blamed Pakistan for trying to push infiltrators into the Valley.

