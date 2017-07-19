Nowgam sector: Soldier killed in crossfire

A soldier was killed when Pakistani soldiers violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowgam sector on Tuesday, a defense spokesman said. Sources said the soldier was killed in a sniper fire. This was the third ceasefire violation along the LoC in the Valley over last four days.

Two soldiers were killed in Keran sector last week. A soldier was injured when Pakistani soldiers violated ceasefire in Kamalkote sector in Uri on Monday. The Army said that militants were infiltrating under the cover of ceasefire violations. It separately said that two militants were killed after an infiltration bid was foiled along the LoC in Gurez sector. The spokesman said the operation was underway amid reports that more militants could be in the area.

