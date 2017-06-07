Kashmir moved from Sufism to Wahhabism under UPA govt: Rajyavardhan Rathore

Kashmir gradually moved from Sufism to Wahhabism under the 10-year rule of the UPA government, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore said here on Tuesday. Hailing the Narendra Modi government’s purported ‘free hand’ to the Army, Rathore said the situation in the Valley was under control.

“(In) the 10 years that passed before 2014… this (situation in Kashmir) has grown internally… Kashmir, which was known for Sufism… in those 10 years (before 2014), gradually moved towards Wahhabism,” Rathore told journalists at the state BJP office here.

“Cameras only go where there is stone-pelting…and the ordinary people in the (rest of the) country only see what these cameras show… (but) things are not bad…things are fully under control,” Rathore claimed.

“The Army is, at least, fully independent and they don’t have to look over their shoulder towards the government in Delhi if they have to act.”

