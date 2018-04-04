J&K: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq detained for trying to defy house arrest

A police official said Mirwaiz came out of his residence and addressed supporters who had gathered there. A police official said Mirwaiz came out of his residence and addressed supporters who had gathered there.

Chairman of the moderate faction of Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was on Wednesday detained after he tried to defy house arrest and march to Shopian, police said. Mirwaiz, who was put under house arrest on Sunday, tried to defy the restrictions and march towards Shopian, a police official said.

He said Mirwaiz came out of his residence and addressed supporters who had gathered there. Mirwaiz then tried to march to Shopian but was detained and taken to Nigeen police station, the official said. The police also barred hardline Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani from coming out of his Hyderpora residence, the official said. Geelani was also put under house arrest on Sunday.

Separatists Geelani, Mirwaiz and JKLF chief Yasin Malik had called for a march to Shopian to express solidarity with the families who lost loved ones in three encounters between militants and security forces on Sunday. Malik was arrested on Sunday and is lodged in central jail here.

