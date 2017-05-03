Kashmir: Militants loot two banks in Pulwama in 2 hours

Security forces personnel and locals near a bank which was looted by suspected militants, in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Wednesday. (Source: PTI) Security forces personnel and locals near a bank which was looted by suspected militants, in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Wednesday. (Source: PTI)

Within a span of two hours, two banks were robbed by militants today in Pulwama district of south Kashmir which has been witnessing attacks on bank assets for the last three days in a row. Four armed militants entered the Wahibugh branch of Elaquai Dehati Bank in Pulwama district at around 1.50 pm and looted around Rs 3-4 lakh at gunpoint before fleeing, a police official said.

A police team rushed to the scene after the bank employees informed them of the incident. A hunt was launched to arrest the robbers and recover the money, the official said.

At around 3.20 pm, the militants struck at the Nehama branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank in the same district Pulwama, the official said. The exact amount of cash looted by the armed militants is being ascertained, he said.

Militants have struck at bank assets four times in the past three days in south Kashmir. Yesterday, unidentified gunmen barged into Yaripora branch of the the Elaquai Dehati Bank and decamped with Rs 65,000.

On May 1, militants attacked a cash van of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank and shot dead five policemen and two bank employees in Damhal Hanji Pora area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir. The policemen and security guards were returning to the district headquarters after delivering cash at a bank branch. The ultras had taken away four service rifles of the deceased cops.

