Kashmir: Militants kill two constables, take weapons

A POLICEMAN guarding the Sufi shrine in Chrar-e-Sharif in Budgam and another guarding Hurriyat leader Fazal Haq Qureshi were shot dead by militants in separate incidents on Sunday. The militants also snatched the weapons of the policemen.

The police claimed to have achieved a breakthrough in one of the shootings and seized the vehicle used by the militants. “Two policemen have been martyred,” IGP, Kashmir, S P Pani told The Indian Express. “Two weapons have also been snatched.”

Suspected militants fired at police constable Kultar Singh at Chrar-e-Sharif and escaped with his rifle. The policeman was rushed to hospital where he died. Hours later, militants struck about 40 km away, at Soura in Srinagar. Constable Farooq Ahmad, guarding moderate Hurriyat leader Fazal Haq Qureshi’s house, was shot dead and his rifle taken away.

Confirming the attacks, IGP Pani said, “In case of the Budgam (shooting), we have achieved a breakthrough. We have seized the vehicle in which they (militants) came. The vehicle had come from Pulwama.” He said the two attacks did not appear to be related.

Police sources said the attacks were aimed at snatching rifles.

