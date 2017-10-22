J-K: Militants hurl grenade at NC leader’s house in Pulwama, one CRPF jawan injured

The incident took place in the Tral region of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. (Source: Google Maps) The incident took place in the Tral region of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. (Source: Google Maps)

One CRPF jawan was injured on Sunday as militants hurled grenade at the residence of a National Conference leader in Jammu and Kashmir. Militants hurled grenades at Mohammad Ashraf Bhat’s house in Pulwama district’s Tral area.

On Saturday night, suspected militants also vandalised the residence of a PDP leader in Tral, police sources told PTI. Armed with guns, the militants reportedly barged into the house of PDP zonal president Peer Mohammad Ashraf at Dadsara in Tral and vandalised it. They alleged that the gunmen fired shots in the air before fleeing.

More details are awaited.

