Kashmir: Militants attack SICOP complex in Bijbehara

The area attacked by the militants currently has CRPF and Army troops stationed. (Representational) The area attacked by the militants currently has CRPF and Army troops stationed. (Representational)

Militants attacked the J&K Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Limited (SICOP) Complex in Bijbehara town in Kashmir on Saturday. The area attacked by the militants currently has CRPF and Army troops stationed. More details are awaited on the same.

On Friday, three Lashkar-e-Toiba militants, Junaid Mattoo, Nisar Ahmed and Adil Mushtaq were gunned down in a joint operation involving the Indian Army, Special Operations Group (SOG) and the CRPF. The three had taken refuge inside a house in Arwani village.

Bodies of the three were recovered in the morning on Saturday. During the encounter on Friday, locals started protesting against the security forces, prompting the latter to open fire on the crowd. This resulted in the loss of life of a 22-year-old civilian while injuring another.

Simultaneously, militants in another part of the state laid an ambush and killed six policemen, including a Station House Officer (SHO) of the Achabal police station. They attacked the vehicle carrying the six police officials in Thajiwara Achabla in Anantnag.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd