Latest News
  • Kashmir: Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Bandipora district

Kashmir: Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Bandipora district

Acting on specific intelligence input about the presence of the militant in Parray Mohalla in Hajin area, security forces launched a search operation in the village.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published:January 10, 2017 9:16 am
kashmir, kashmir encounter, kashmir encounter today, kashmir encounter news, kashmir militants, kashmir militant encounter, bandipora, bandipore, kashmir news (Representational Photo/Express)

A militant was killed today in an encounter with security forces in Kashmir’s north Bandipora district, police said. Acting on specific intelligence input about the presence of the militant in Parray Mohalla in Hajin area, security forces launched a search operation in the village, they said.

As the forces were conducting the search operation, the hiding militant opened fire on them. In the ensuing encounter, the militant was killed, a police official said. The identity and group affiliation of the militant was not immediately known.

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 10: Latest News