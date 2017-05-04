Four banks looted in three days in Kashmir, several lakhs of rupees robbed

Security forces personnel and locals near a bank which was looted by suspected militants, in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Wednesday. Suspected militants looted two banks in two hours in Pulwama. (PTI Photo) Security forces personnel and locals near a bank which was looted by suspected militants, in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Wednesday. Suspected militants looted two banks in two hours in Pulwama. (PTI Photo)

Banks have become regular targets in Kashmir with four bank attacks taking place in the last three days in the Valley. Apart from the loot running into several lakhs of rupees, the incident has left several innocents killed.

May 4, 2017: On Wednesday, two banks were attacked within hours by unidentified gunmen. The first incident took place in an Ellaquai Dehati Bank branch in Waibug. Four armed militants stormed the branch office and looted ₹3-4 lakh, as reported by PTI. The bank did not have any CCTV surveillance cameras or any other recording devices to record the act.

A few hours later, a Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch was attacked in Nehama by militants. The loot amount is yet to be ascertained.

May 3, 2017: Gunmen attack a branch of Ellaquai Dehati Bank on Tuesday in Kulgam district. The loot was at least ₹65,000.

May 2, 2017: Four-five militants attacked a van of Jammu and Kashmir Bank. In the attack, militants killed five policemen and two security guards of the bank. According to police, militants clad in combat fatigues intercepted the van near Kulgam but their robbery bid was foiled. The van was returning after dropping of ₹18 lakh at the branch in Manzgam Ahrabal.

The Kashmir-based militant group Hizbul Mujahideen claimed responsibility for the robbery. However, the group denied any claims of killing anybody during the attack, including the policemen and the guards.

The dead were identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Bashir Ahmad of Qazipora Kulgam, Constable (selection grade) Farooq Ahmad Bhat of Lokripora Kulgam, Constable Mohammed Qasim of Awoora Lolab, Constable Muzaffar Ahmad of Yarkushipora Kulgam, Constable Zahoor Ahmad of Zakoora Srinagar. The private guards killed were Muzaffar Ahmad Laway of Dahmal Hanjipora and Javid Ahmad Bhat of Vesu Kulgam.

December 15, 2016: Armed militants identified by the police as belonging to terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) attacked a branch of J&K Bank in Pulwama’s Ratnipora area. The group robbed around ₹10 lakh.

Prior to the May 2 attack, six more banks had been robbed in south and central Kashmir in recent months. Some attempts were foiled by bank employees and security officials. A Hizbul Mujahideen militant was also captured by last Saturday when some militants attempted to snatch the rifles of jawans posted at a J&K Bank branch in Anantnag.

