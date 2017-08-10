Kashmir: LeT militant arrested in Baramulla

Army jawans on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File) Army jawans on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File)

A Lashkar-e-Taiba militant, part of the outfit’s north Kashmir module, was on Thursday arrested from Baramulla district, police said. During ‘naka’ checking on Seer Amargarh Road near Railway Crossing, Seer Sopore, in Baramulla district, one person jumped the naka and fled to a nearby orchard, a police official said.

Accordingly, the area was cordoned-off by the police and security forces, and the suspect was apprehended. He was identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Kanna, a resident of Jamia-Qadeem Sopore, the official said.

Kanna had recently joined the LeT, and a pistol, a pistol magazine, five pistol rounds and two UBGL grenades were recovered from his possession. The official said the militant was part of Lashkar module in north Kashmir.

Before joining LeT, Kanna worked as an active recruiter and an over-ground worker (OGW) for the outfit in Sopore and other areas of north Kashmir, the official said.

He was involved in a grenade-throwing case on Sopore police station, the official said.

