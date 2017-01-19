Kashmir: LeT commander killed in police encounter

Latest News
By: PTI | Srinagar | Published:January 19, 2017 10:23 am
A Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Abu Musa was killed on Thursday while a policeman was injured in an encounter in Bandipora district of north Kashmir. On specific intelligence input about presence of militants in Hajin area of Bandipora, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

He said during the search operation, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, which was retaliated in which a militant was killed. A police constable was also injured in the gunfight, the official said, adding he has been referred to a hospital in Srinagar.

The militant belonged to LeT outfit, the official said. He said some miscreants pelted stones on the security forces near the encounter site. Further details were awaited.

