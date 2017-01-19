Valley powerless: BJP-PDP MLAs join Oppn over ‘govt inaction’

Deputy CM Nirmal Singh told the House that they cannot supply more than 1,180 megawatt power to the Valley while the demand was 1,700 megawatt. Deputy CM Nirmal Singh told the House that they cannot supply more than 1,180 megawatt power to the Valley while the demand was 1,700 megawatt.

The Jammu & Kashmir government on Wednesday faced protests in the Assembly from both the ruling coalition as well as opposition lawmakers over its failure in dealing with the situation following heavy snowfall and rain in the state. The snowfall has forced closure of roads at several places and disrupted power supply.

BJP lawmaker Neelam Langeh even staged a walkout, saying that a boy’s body could not be driven to his home in Ramban due to closure of the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Ruling coalition legislators Javid Baig (PDP) , Dalip Parihar and Shakti Parihar (both BJP) joined them in asking the government to arrange helicopters to airlift stranded people and provide supplies to areas cut off due to the snowfall. Deputy CM Nirmal Singh told the House that they cannot supply more than 1,180 megawatt power to the Valley while the demand was 1,700 megawatt. He added that they cannot meet the entire demand even if 100 per cent power is purchased. Singh said they have restored 90 per cent power supply.