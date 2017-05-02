Kashmir issue: Governor NN Vohra meets Rajnath Singh, says will control situation soon

Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra met Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesdday. (Source: ANI photo) Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra met Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesdday. (Source: ANI photo)

Amid the continuing unrest in Jammu and Kashmir, Governor N N Vohra on Tuesday met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed the issues concerning the state with him. During the 40-minute meeting, Singh and Vohra reviewed the ground situation in the valley and the steps taken to control it.

Issues like infiltration from across the border, activities of separatists and street protests by students were discussed at the meeting, official sources said.

The situation along the border, where two soldiers were beheaded by the Pakistan Army yesterday, also figured in the meeting. The Governor is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi too.

Jammu and Kashmir had witnessed violence during the April 9 bypoll to the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat in which eight people lost their lives in more than 200 incidents.

The Election Commission has also cancelled the May 25 Anantnag Lok Sabha bypoll, saying the situation there is not feasible for holding the election.

On Monday, seven people, five of them policemen, were killed by Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists after being dragged out of a bank’s cash van in Kulgam district.

Last month, the valley saw protests by students against alleged police excesses where even girls, for the first time in recent memory, were seen pelting stones at security personnel.

Massive protests erupted in Kashmir after the death of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani in an encounter in July last year which continued for nearly four months. More than 90 people lost their lives, while scores of security personnel and civilians were injured.

