Kashmir: Inspector General S J M Gilani shunted out, Muneer Khan appointed new Chief

Inspector General (IG) of Police, Kashmir range, S J M Gilani was on Saturday shunted out amidst ongoing incidents of violence in some parts of the Valley.

Gilani, who is made Vigilance Commissioner, has been replaced by senior police officer Muneer Khan, official sources said.

Gilani, a 1994 batch officer of Indian Police Service (IPS), has been working as IG Kashmir range since March 15, 2015, as per his office records.

The move to shift Gilani comes as parts of the Valley are witnessing stone pelting regularly besides other law and order related problems.

58-year-old Khan has served in various operational posts to counter militancy during 1990s and early 2000s.

