Indiscriminate firing by Pakistan Army at LoC, India retaliates strongly

Pakistan Army resorted to indiscriminate firing along LoC in Krishna Ghati sector on Monday evening, reported news agency ANI. The firing of small arm, automatic and mortars started at 1845 hours. ANI reported that the Indian Army is giving a befitting reply. This was the second incident of ceasefire violation by the Pak army in Krishna Ghati sector in the day.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh over alleged cross-border firing. PTI reported that Pakistan has condemned the alleged firing by Indian troops along the LoC and claimed that three Pakistani civilians were killed in the firing.

More details awaited

