Kashmir incomplete without Pandits: Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah (File) Farooq Abdullah (File)

Opposition National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Sunday said Kashmir was incomplete without Pandits and his party wants them to return, though he opposed the idea of creating a separate homeland for them in the Valley. Addressing a delegates’ session of the NC at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium here after a gap of over 15 years, he said Kashmiri Pandits were part of the state and his party will strive to bring them back to the Valley.

“Let me tell you that they have to return to Kashmir. Kashmir is incomplete till they return. They are part of this state and we will bring them back. I do not accept this homeland (for Pandits). They have to live with Muslims here and Muslims will protect them,” he said. Earlier, the party passed resolutions on several issues, including one on the return of Kashmiri Pandits. “The tragic exodus of our Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters is a dark chapter in history of J&K and remains a source of pain and agony for every conscientious citizen of the state.

“Their dignified return and rehabilitation remains unfulfilled and no headway has been made in this direction,” he said. “While the stakeholders might differ on the features of the return and rehabilitation initiative, there is overwhelming unanimity over the need to take all possible steps to facilitate their return with utmost honour and dignity,” the resolution read.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App