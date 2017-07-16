Kashmir: Hizbul Mujahideen module busted, three arrested

Baramulla SSP Imtiyaz Mir said security forces rescued around 10 boys from the Hizbul Mujahideen module.

Security forces arrested three persons in Kashmir’s Baramulla district after busting a Hizbul Mujahideen module, police said on Sunday. The Hizbul module was actively involved in recruiting militants by luring young boys in the area to join the outfit. Around 10 boys were rescued in the operation carried out by the Baramulla police and other security forces.

Baramulla SSP, Imtiyaz Hussain Mir told news agency PTI that the module was being spearheaded by Hizbul Mujahideen commander Parvez Wani alias Mubashir, who is a resident of Gagloora Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. He added that the module was planning to send many boys to Pakistan on valid visas for training in militant camps inside Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The arrested persons — Ansarullah Tantaray, Abdul Rashid Bhat and Mehrajuddin Kak – were all from Baramulla district. “One of the accused Abdul Rashid Bhat had visited Pakistan in the month of May this year and obtained training for undertaking terrorist activities in Khalid bin Waleed camp of HM located in PoK,” the SSP was quoted as saying by PTI. Mir also said that Bhat had got the visa from Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi “on the recommendation of a separatist organisation.”

“Arms, ammunition and Rs one lakh in Indian currency has been recovered from their possession,” said the SSP adding that the module had also been providing all logistic support to other militants of the outfit. A case under section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act has been registered in Police Station Pattan and investigation has been taken up.

