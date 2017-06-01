Hizbul Mujahideen militant, five Lashkar operatives arrested in Kashmir

Claiming to have busted a module of the LeT, police said that the five operatives of the outfit were apprehended during checking of vehicles at Khusarpora Hajin axis in Bandipora in north Kashmir. Claiming to have busted a module of the LeT, police said that the five operatives of the outfit were apprehended during checking of vehicles at Khusarpora Hajin axis in Bandipora in north Kashmir.

A Hizbul Mujahideen militant and five Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives were arrested on Thursday from two separate places in Kashmir, news agency PTI reported. Claiming to have busted a module of the LeT, police said that the five operatives of the outfit were apprehended during checking of vehicles at Khusarpora Hajin axis in Bandipora in north Kashmir. Police added that ten hand grenades, two AK rifle magazines and 27 AK rounds were recovered from their vehicle.

According to PTI, an official said that during preliminary investigation, the accused claimed they were working for LeT as “over-ground workers” (OGWs). A case has been registered regarding the same.

Meanwhile, Suhaib Ahmad Bhat, the alleged Hizbul Mujahideen militant was apprehended by the security forces from Manigam area of Qazigund. An official said that security forces recovered one pistol, one pistol magazine and eight pistol rounds from Bhat’s possession, who is a resident of Chursoo Awantipora in Pulwama district.

LeT module busted in Bandipora by J&K police. Five over ground workers(OGWs) arrested pic.twitter.com/NAXki6zJvw — ANI (@ANI_news) June 1, 2017

The Indian Army has also released a list of the 12 most-wanted terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir. The list includes top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) Commanders.

Earlier on Thursday, two militants who belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen and were behind an attack on a police party, were killed by security forces in an encounter in Baramulla district’s Sopore area on Thursday.

Last week, Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, a Hizbul Mujahideen commander and the successor of Burhan Wani, was gunned down by the army in an encounter in Tral in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The news of his death triggered protests and stone-pelting across the Valley. The state government had cut off mobile Internet ever since, re-banned social media sites, and imposed curfew in several parts of the Valley.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd