Kashmir: Govt school teacher arrested for allegedly raping 17-yr-old in Kreeri

The teacher, Shiraz Zargar, teaches in the government school which the victim attends and is also her neighbour. (Representational) The teacher, Shiraz Zargar, teaches in the government school which the victim attends and is also her neighbour. (Representational)

In another case of rape of a minor in Kashmir, a 17-year-old was allegedly raped by her teacher in Kreeri, Baramulla. The case was reported to the police on April 14 after the minor accompanied by the teacher, attempted to have the girl’s pregnancy aborted at a clinic in Pattan. “Suspecting a medico-legal case, the doctor informed the police and subsequently we registered an FIR on the same day,” Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla, Imtiyaz Hussain Mir told The Indian Express.

The teacher, Shiraz Zargar, teaches in the government school which the victim attends and is also her neighbour. “He told the police that he had the girl’s consent but since she is a minor, the consent is invalid. The teacher, also formerly her custodian in school, is between 28 to 30 years old,” the SSP said.

An FIR was registered in the case on April 15 under sections 376 (rape) and 315 (Act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) of the Ranbir Penal Code. The accused was arrested the following day and has been under police remand since.

Earlier this month, another case of rape of a 14-year-old girl was reported in J&K’s Ramban district. The case came to light after the girl was found to be eight months pregnant and subsequently gave birth to a girl. The minor’s mother had reported to the police stating that her daughter had been raped. The accused was arrested the same day in the Batote police station and the case was challaned on April 12, as per the police.

Before these cases, the gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old in Kathua had divided the state on communal lines. Two BJP minister were resigned from the state government following this.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd