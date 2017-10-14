Kashmir going through last phase of militancy, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

The Union Minister denied that Supreme Court order meant that it was against deportation of Rohingyas. The Union Minister denied that Supreme Court order meant that it was against deportation of Rohingyas.

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that militancy in Kashmir was in its “last phase” and that “militants are on the run”. “They are on the run and they are under tremendous pressure,’’ Singh told reporters here, adding “I am sure that this is going to be the last phase of militancy in Kashmir’’.

“We have been successful in eliminating the terrorists and also bringing about the deterrent effect,’’ he said, adding that “life span of every terrorist commander is shortened now…just to few days and few weeks.”

He also complimented the security forces for doing a commendable job, adding that what is praiseworthy is that in addition to the Central security forces, the special operation group of Jammu and Kashmir Police has also come up to the merit and is in shoulder to shoulder cooperating in all the operations.

About Pakistan continuously targeting civilians living along the borders and its attempts to push-in terrorists into the Indian side, he said that “it only speaks of their helplessness and despair’’. “I do not think that it is going to lead them anywhere,’’ Singh said, adding that the longer Pakistan continues to remain in denial mode, the more it is risking its own security and its own existence’’.

When asked about Supreme Court’s order putting on hold Central government’s plan to deport Rohingya refugees, Singh said, “We will wait for the court verdict’’, but hastened to add that so far as BJP and the government is concerned, their stand is very clear on the issue. “I think the security concern is the primary concern for all of us including those of us who have a stake in Jammu and Kashmir which has a sizeable population of Rohingyas,” he added.

Referring to Congress and the National Conference, he said that as far as the issue of Rohingyas is concerned, other political parties will also see this because they have two stands on the issue. “On one hand, they are not in favour of deportation of Rohingyas who have illegally settled here and on the other hand, they are against the grant of citizenship to West Pakistan refugees who have been living here for the last 70 years,’’ he added. “I think that it is an eye opener even for the people of Jammu,’’ he said.

The Union Minister denied that Supreme Court order meant that it was against deportation of Rohingyas. “The Chief Justice has said that there is security concern, but human angle shall also be kept in mind,’’ he said, adding that “judicious view will be take of the entire episode’’.

