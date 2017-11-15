Kashmir gets fresh snowfall, light rains; dry spell broken in the valley

Affarwat peaks in Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded three inches of fresh snowfall till 8:30 am Wednesday morning. PTI Photo Affarwat peaks in Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded three inches of fresh snowfall till 8:30 am Wednesday morning. PTI Photo

Some areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall while the plains recorded light rainfall, breaking the dry spell in the valley which had given rise to ailments like cough and common cold, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday. Few of valley’s upper areas received fresh snowfall on Tuesday night, while light rainfall was recorded in plains, a spokesman of the Meteorological Department said here.

Affarwat peaks in Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded three inches of fresh snowfall till 8:30 am this morning. Sonamarg and its adjoining areas in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal also received snowfall, which was going on when last reports came in.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, and other areas in the plains across the valley received rains during the night, the spokesman said, adding the city recorded 2.2 mm of rainfall.

Owing to the overcast conditions, the minimum temperature at most of the places across the valley, except Gulmarg in north Kashmir, stayed above the freezing point. The mercury in Gulmarg settled at a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius, three notches down from the previous night’s 0 degree Celsius, the spokesman said.

He said Srinagar registered the minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius, compared to 2.9 degrees Celsius the previous night. While Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a low of 2.4 degrees Celsius, the mercury in nearby Qazigund settled at 2.1 degrees Celsius, the spokesman said. He said Pahalgam, also in south Kashmir, registered a low of 1.8 degrees Celsius, a degree up from the previous night.

The mercury is Kupwara, in north Kashmir, settled at a low of 1.3 degrees Celsius, up from minus 0.7 degrees Celsius on the previous night, the spokesman said. He said Leh, in Ladakh region of the state, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.7 degrees Celsius last night compared to minus 6.3 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Kargil was the coldest recorded place in the state as the mercury there settled at minus 5 degrees Celsius. The MET Office has forecast scattered to fairly widespread rainfall from today till November 18.

