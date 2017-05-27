Kashmir: Four militants killed as infiltration bid foiled in Rampur

Security forces foiled an infiltration bid, killing four militants in the Rampur sector of Kashmir. Search operations are now in progress. Earlier on Friday, suspected militants attacked an Army patrol party in Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Security forces have put up a cordon and initiated search operations in Tral as well.

More details awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd